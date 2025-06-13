(Listen here on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music)
Our food expert shares her insider’s guide to the best food in downtown St. Paul – morning, noon and night. The job market is hard for everyone right now, but especially for recent college grads. We’ll get the full picture of what’s going on. Plus, we’ll tell you about a new place in southern Minnesota that uncovers a fascinating piece of Dakota history.
On this week’s episode
- Your ultimate guide to eating and drinking in downtown St. Paul
- College degree no longer guarantees post-grad employment in Minnesota, U.S.
- Once-forgotten pits could be the most significant Indigenous archaeological site in southern Minnesota
This week’s guests
This week our guests are food and drink reporter Joy Summers, economic reporter Emma Nelson and Rochester reporter Trey Mewes.
Hosted by Nicole Norfleet and Aaron Brown, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.