Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Wolves' recent slide. With four losses in five games, all of them against quality opponents, Minnesota is slumping as it heads toward the postseason. Quite simply, the Wolves need more from their core players — particularly D'Angelo Russell, who is in the midst of a bad shooting skid.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show after spending last weekend at the thrilling women's basketball regional in which former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers shot UConn into the Final Four in Minneapolis that begins Friday. What makes Bueckers so great? Scoggins has several answers to that.

23:00: The U.S. qualified for the World Cup ... Patrick Peterson is back again with the Vikings ... and an oddly timed extension for the Wild's Alex Goligoski.

