Winter is coming: Southern Minnesota, Twin Cities to see rain, snow Monday

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota could get a few inches of snow on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A rain/snow mix is expected to continue into Tuesday morning and could affect some people’s commute with slushy conditions. The snow could intensify depending on overnight temperatures.
Rochester, Mankato and La Crosse, Wis., will see the most snow. The Twin Cities is expected to see up to an inch.
The snow could reach as far north as Morris and south to Albert Lea. Some southern Minnesota cities saw snow the first weekend of November.
Overall, the state is seeing bigger snowfalls in the winter. The snow is also getting heavier, as it contains more water.
Wednesday is expected to be warmer, with highs reaching 50 degrees.