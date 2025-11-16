Twin Cities

Winter is coming: Southern Minnesota, Twin Cities to see rain, snow Monday

A wintry mix will hit the lower part of the state from Monday night into early Tuesday.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2025 at 11:52PM
We might get some of this weather on Monday night. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota could get a few inches of snow on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A rain/snow mix is expected to continue into Tuesday morning and could affect some people’s commute with slushy conditions. The snow could intensify depending on overnight temperatures.

Rochester, Mankato and La Crosse, Wis., will see the most snow. The Twin Cities is expected to see up to an inch.

The snow could reach as far north as Morris and south to Albert Lea. Some southern Minnesota cities saw snow the first weekend of November.

Overall, the state is seeing bigger snowfalls in the winter. The snow is also getting heavier, as it contains more water.

Wednesday is expected to be warmer, with highs reaching 50 degrees.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

