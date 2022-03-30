Flower shops might become popular stops on the way to Wild games.

Another win by Marc-Andre Fleury in his second start with the team equaled more bouquets on the ice to honor the goaltender dubbed "Flower" after a 4-1 dusting of the Flyers on Tuesday in front of 17,874 at Xcel Energy Center for the Wild's seventh consecutive victory.

"Probably put them in my hotel room," Fleury said. "Some plants in there might be nice."

Throwing flowers on the ice for Marc-Andre Fleury is becoming a thing in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/T81f1HQiI7 — Tyler Mason (@tylermason21) March 30, 2022

Fleury picked up 32 saves, including 16 in the third period, to improve to 2-0 with the Wild since a March 21 trade from Chicago.

In front of his crease, 10 different players earned at least a point for the Wild, with Joel Eriksson Ek and Frederick Gaudreau boasting two apiece. Kirill Kaprizov is one point away from tying Marian Gaborik's 83 for the most in a Wild season after scoring his 37th goal to record his 82nd point.

"We're rolling right now, all four lines, the defensemen, both the goaltenders," winger Kevin Fiala said. "Everyone's on board."

As for the win streak, it's the second longest of the season for the Wild, trailing only an eight-game run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Not only are the seven consecutive victories at home a season high, but the Wild became only the fifth team in NHL history to post seven wins in a homestand of at least nine games; this franchise-long stay concludes Thursday vs. the Penguins.

Overall, the Wild is 9-1-1 over its past 11 to sit second in the Central Division with a four-point lead over No. 3 Nashville.

"I like where we're at, the way that the four lines contribute in their own way," said Fleury, who mentioned being more relaxed than his debut on Saturday in the 3-2 overtime win against the Blue Jackets. "Guys blocking shots. The special teams are doing well. Playing with some pace. Some good body checks all over the ice. Some grit. I think it's all things you need in the playoffs."

Matt Dumba opened the scoring 14 minutes, 29 seconds into the first period, a tic-tac-toe sequence after slick passes by Gaudreau and Matt Boldy.

That lead doubled at 16:23 when Kaprizov flung in his fifth goal over the past four games, a tear that's yielded a power-play marker in three consecutive games.

Aside from being on the brink of the single-season points record, Kaprizov is five goals and five assists away from becoming the leader of those categories as well. His 13 goals in March have also tied the franchise record for most in a month.

"The points, they add up really fast for him," Gaudreau said.

More of the same happened in the second where Jordan Greenway capitalized only 1:35 into the period, backhanding in a rebound from an Eriksson Ek shot. That was Eriksson Ek's fifth point during a four-game point streak.

Later, Kaprizov scored again — a finish that would have tied Gaborik's record — but the goal was immediately waved off because of contact with Flyers goalie Martin Jones. The Wild considered challenging the play but didn't after seeing Ryan Hartman's skate bump Jones.

"We figured we were in a good place to just keep moving forward like we were," coach Dean Evason said.

The Wild did eventually get to 4-0, on a rising shot by Fiala from the corner during a delayed penalty at 18:49 that extended his point streak to four games and tied his career high in goals at 23.

Jones made 33 saves for the Flyers, who spoiled Fleury's shutout bid 4:21 into the third period when Morgan Frost scored on Philadelphia's only power-play goal in four tries; the Wild was 1-for-3.

But Fleury was perfect the rest of the way, even revealing his trademark flashy style by nipping a James van Riemsdyk shot with a windmill glove.

"When you make those saves," Fleury said, "diving around and stuff, those are the most fun."