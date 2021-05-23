Zach Parise had a different perspective for Game 4.

After sitting as a healthy scratch for the previous three matchups, Parise was back in action Saturday against the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild was forced to change its lineup after winger Marcus Johansson was injured in Game 3, suffering a broken left arm after he crashed into a goalpost. Parise, the Wild's all-time leading scorer in the playoffs, joined Nico Sturm and Nick Bonino on the fourth line.

"Zach's played a ton of playoff hockey, and he's a great player," captain Jared Spurgeon said. "He knows what it takes to win. I think the way he plays, he gets to those dirty areas. He plays playoff hockey pretty much every single game."

Parise was idle to start the playoffs, just as he was toward the end of the regular season. The 36-year-old winger was scratched for three of the team's final four games leading up to the first round, this after he was also benched for a game earlier in the season after he played an extended shift in an overtime loss at Vegas. He also missed time while on the NHL's COVID list.

In 45 regular-season games, Parise totaled seven goals and 11 assists while sliding down the depth chart into a new role on the fourth line. He played fewer minutes, including on the power play.

Parise was unavailable for comment ahead of Game 4.

"It's always tough to see a teammate frustrated and be put in a situation like that," Spurgeon said. "And the thing is with Zach, he doesn't change either. He comes in every day, works hard, and he's great around the locker room. He's always happy and like I said, he's always working.

"So it's nice to see the energy that he brings every day."

Rau in, Bjugstad out

The Wild made one other lineup change, scratching Nick Bjugstad and subbing in Kyle Rau where Johansson was playing, next to Kevin Fiala and Victor Rask.

This was Rau's second career playoff game. He also appeared with the Wild during Game 5 vs. Winnipeg in 2018.

A former Gopher and Mr. Hockey with Eden Prairie High, Rau spent much of the year as an extra forward for the Wild. He skated in 14 games during the regular season, chipping in two assists.

Wild coach Dean Evason didn't anticipate players who jumped into the series for Game 4 having a tough time adjusting to the intensity of the playoffs.

"I know everyone that's been skating, clearly, is in great shape," he said. "If anything, we expect them to be fresh and have the energy and provide us with jump and excitement and all of that good stuff. Hockey's hockey. Yeah, it's ramped up a bit. But it won't take people long to get into it."

Sticking with Fleury

Goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner both delivered for Vegas during the regular season, getting recognized with the William M. Jennings Trophy, which honors the goaltenders who played for the team that gave up the fewest goals.

But in the playoffs, the Golden Knights have relied on just one goalie. Fleury remained between the pipes Saturday after stopping 77 of 81 shots through the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

"That's what you want, with any lineup decisions at any position, is make it hard to take him out and make the decision easy on who to play," Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. "That's all we're looking for everywhere."

Injury update

Johansson underwent successful surgery on Friday on his broken left arm, Evason said.

"Obviously, whenever you lose a guy with talent and speed like Jojo, it's tough," Spurgeon said. "I talked to him a little right after the game [Thursday] and seemed to be in as good of spirits as he could be."

For the Golden Knights, forwards Max Pacioretty (upper-body injury) and Tomas Nosek (undisclosed injury) remained out for Game 4. Defenseman Brayden McNabb also didn't play.