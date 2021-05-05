An enjoyable result but funky process.

That's how Wild coach Dean Evason reflected on the 6-5 come-from-behind thriller the Wild orchestrated Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, stunning the Golden Knights with two goals in 26 seconds in the final minutes of the third period to snatch away victory.

In the rematch on Wednesday, Evason would like to see a tighter showing from the Wild.

"I know we do not want to get into a track meet, back and forth," he said "That's not the way we play the game. We've got some correcting and have done some correcting. Hopefully, we can play a more sound hockey game.

"I'm not saying dumping it in and dumping it out and not playing with skill and trying to score and trying to make plays going up the ice. You don't want to keep turning pucks over and having odd-man rushes coming at us. So, we'll make some corrections and hopefully get it done here tonight."

Cam Talbot will be back in net for the Wild after helping the Wild prevail on Monday with 27 saves, including 11 in a scoreless third period for Vegas.

"Going into that third period, we were just like he's shutting the door for us," Evason said.

Evason said the Wild is likely to have a couple game-time decisions, indicating some may be banged up.

This is the final game of the regular season between these two teams, but it's possible they meet up in the playoffs. The Wild remains in third in the West Division, four behind the No .1 Golden Knights.

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov- Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Victor Rask-Nick Bonino

Zach Parise-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

599: Career games for winger Marcus Foligno.

5-1-1: Record for the Wild vs. Vegas this season.

18: Power play goals for the Wild over the past 17 games.

11-2-1: Record for Talbot at home.

7: Points for winger Kevin Fiala during a three-game point streak.

About the Golden Knights:

Vegas is still leading the West Division, but Colorado is only two points behind with one game at hand. The loss Monday to the Wild was just the team's second in the last 13 games. With one more win, Marc-Andre Fleury will take sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time wins list for goaltenders. Fleury is currently tied with Roberto Luongo at 489. Overall, Fleury is 23-10 with 2.08 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.