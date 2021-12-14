Remember back to Opening Night of the NHL season when you couldn't watch the Wild on Bally Sports North? That's the case again tonight as the Wild-Carolina game will only be available on ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services.

The TV scheduling wrinkle is part of the new television agreement that went into effect this season between the NHL and ESPN, which moved some games from their usual cable and satellite providers to the web.

The Wild have three more ESPN+/Hulu games scheduled after tonight, with the next one coming March 4 vs. Buffalo.

A handful of other Wild games will be ESPN and TNT, which is also a new NHL broadcast outlet this season.

