Who will lose out when ACA health insurance subsidies expire?

About a million people would go from paying 8 percent of their income on health insurance premiums to becoming responsible for the entire cost themselves. That would be especially painful because health insurance premiums are expected to increase by 18 percent in 2026. For lower- and middle-income people whose costs are capped at a particular share of their income, that doesn’t make a difference. But those who are no longer covered by the credit are responsible for the full cost of their premiums — including those increases.