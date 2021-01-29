The Minnesota Whitecaps' game against the Connecticut Whale and one other NWHL game on Thursday night — the Buffalo Beauts vs. the Toronto Six — were postponed "out of an abundance of caution" when the Metropolitan Riveters were forced to withdraw from the 2021 NWHL season after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to withdraw the Riveters (2-1) from competition follows the NWHL's medical protocols established for this season.

The season will proceed with five teams, an NWHL statement said, and the league will continue to strictly adhere to the medical protocols to protect everyone's safety.

"Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the [NWHL] in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff," Riveters coach Ivo Mocek said. "… I assure you that the Metropolitan Riveters will be back to compete again in Season 7 for our fans and all of our amazing supporters."

The Whitecaps (3-0), who beat the Riveters 1-0 on Tuesday, will play the Beauts (0-2-1) in their next game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

NSIC tourneys set

The NSIC announced its formats and spectator policies for the 2020-21 winter championships. To mitigate risk, no spectators will be allowed at any NSIC championships this winter.

The women's swimming and diving meet will take place Feb. 10-13 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D., the indoor track and field meet Feb. 25-27 at Myers Field House in Mankato, Minn., and the men's and women's basketball tournaments Feb. 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Skier moving up

Paula Moltzan of Prior Lake was named to the U.S. team for the Alpine World Ski Championships, Feb. 8-21 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Moltzan, an alumna of Buck Hill's ski racing program, is having a career-best season on the World Cup circuit, sitting 24th in the overall standings with top-10 finishes in both slalom and giant slalom.

Etc.

• Esko volleyball coach Desiree DeLeon announced her retirement after 13 seasons. She also coached Cook High School for four seasons. Five of her teams advanced to the state tournament.

• Former Minneapolis South football player Elerson Smith will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. Smith, a defensive lineman for Northern Iowa, was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference player and first-team AFCA All-America in 2019.

• Parker Fox of Northern State University was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's Division II men's national player of the week. The 6-8 junior forward from Mahtomedi averaged 22 points and 16.5 rebounds in a pair of road wins over St. Cloud State.

.• Bethany Lutheran, the defending regular-season and conference postseason tournament champion, was picked first in the UMAC preseason women's basketball coaches' poll. The Vikings were 24-4 last season and return Hanna Geistfeld, the UMAC Player of the Year who averaged 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.