Where the ICE relief concert money is going, and how much was raised

Brandi Carlile’s livestream at Target Center topped off several weeks of music and comedy events doubling as fundraisers.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 12:00PM
Brandi Carlile performs at Target Center on Feb. 21. The show had raised about $700,000 as of Feb. 24. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
There have been some big names coming to town — and some of the bigger names from around town — raising money at Twin Cities concerts to help families affected by Operation Metro Surge. We look into how big have the payouts been at these live events, and the charities they’ve benefited.

Here’s a rundown of the money that was raised at some of the big-ticket ICE relief appearances by musicians and comedians held in recent months. The dollar amounts were provided by organizers.

Brandi Carlile at Target Center (Feb. 21)

Raised: About $700,000 as of Feb. 24 — off the concert’s $30 livestream and $40 special edition T-shirts — for the Minneapolis-based legal assistance nonprofit the Advocates for Human Rights.

Tom Morello with Bruce Springsteen, Rise Against, Al Di Meola and Ike Reilly at First Avenue (Jan. 30)

Raised: Dollar total unknown, but the gross from ticket sales was about $35,000 and pledged to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Hippo Campus’ ‘I.C.E. Out’ concert with Bon Iver, Dan Wilson, Craig Finn, Durry, Papa Mbye and many more at First Ave (Feb. 15)

Raised: Around $70,000 for TakeAction Minnesota’s assistance program for vetted families affected by ICE’s actions.

‘Songs for Our Neighbors’ with Leslie Vincent, Colleen Somerville, Jeremy Messersmith, Sarah Morris and others at Parkway Theater (Feb. 22)

Raised: $45,747.72 to provide 61 families with rent payments and groceries.

The New Standards’ ‘Our Neighbor’ concert with Dave Pirner, Tina Schlieske, Jeremy Messersmith, Curtiss A and more at the Dakota (Feb. 12)

Raised: $30,000 split equally among Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Community Aid Network MN, American Civil Liberties Union, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Groundwork Legal.

Trampled by Turtles with Mason Jennings, Erik Koskinen and Bathtub Cig at Turf Club (Jan. 31)

Raised: $15,000 and a large U-Haul truck full of diapers, baby wipes and other donated baby-care items for the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota’s Immigrant Rapid Response Fund and Hennepin Healthcare’s Birth Center.

Motion City Soundtrack at the Palace Theatre (Feb. 14)

Raised: $15,000 off special-edition T-shirt also sold online for the Immigrant Defense Network.

Halloween, Alaska at the Dakota (Jan. 23)

Raised: $10,000 split equally among Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Community Aid Network MN, American Civil Liberties Union, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Groundwork Legal.

Heart to Gold and other local punk bands Linus, Peeler and more at Familia Skateboard Shop (Feb. 7)

Raised: $10,000 for Immigrant Defense Network

Esperanza Spalding at the Dakota (Feb. 21)

Raised: $2,000 from merch sales for Groundwork Legal

Comedian Dave Chappelle at Grand Casino Arena (Feb. 16)

Raised: Amount and cause unknown. The comedian announced at the end of the show that all proceeds would stay in the community, but his publicists and Live Nation, which put on the show, have not provided details.

Comedians Jackie Kashian, Laurie Kilmartin, Lizz Winstead, Beth Stelling and others in Zoom benefit (Feb. 5)

Raised: $3,000 for the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota’s Immigrant Rapid Response Fund.

Kashian, Kilmartin, Margaret Cho, Solomon Georgio and others in Zoom benefit (Jan. 15)

Raised: $3,663 for Foothold Twin Cities.

Editor's Pick

