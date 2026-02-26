There have been some big names coming to town — and some of the bigger names from around town — raising money at Twin Cities concerts to help families affected by Operation Metro Surge. We look into how big have the payouts been at these live events, and the charities they’ve benefited.

Here’s a rundown of the money that was raised at some of the big-ticket ICE relief appearances by musicians and comedians held in recent months. The dollar amounts were provided by organizers.

Brandi Carlile at Target Center (Feb. 21)

Raised: About $700,000 as of Feb. 24 — off the concert’s $30 livestream and $40 special edition T-shirts — for the Minneapolis-based legal assistance nonprofit the Advocates for Human Rights.

Tom Morello with Bruce Springsteen, Rise Against, Al Di Meola and Ike Reilly at First Avenue (Jan. 30)

Raised: Dollar total unknown, but the gross from ticket sales was about $35,000 and pledged to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Hippo Campus’ ‘I.C.E. Out’ concert with Bon Iver, Dan Wilson, Craig Finn, Durry, Papa Mbye and many more at First Ave (Feb. 15)

Raised: Around $70,000 for TakeAction Minnesota’s assistance program for vetted families affected by ICE’s actions.

‘Songs for Our Neighbors’ with Leslie Vincent, Colleen Somerville, Jeremy Messersmith, Sarah Morris and others at Parkway Theater (Feb. 22)

Raised: $45,747.72 to provide 61 families with rent payments and groceries.

The New Standards’ ‘Our Neighbor’ concert with Dave Pirner, Tina Schlieske, Jeremy Messersmith, Curtiss A and more at the Dakota (Feb. 12)

Raised: $30,000 split equally among Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Community Aid Network MN, American Civil Liberties Union, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Groundwork Legal.

Trampled by Turtles with Mason Jennings, Erik Koskinen and Bathtub Cig at Turf Club (Jan. 31)