An unusual honor for Prince: Subject of new Little Golden Book for kids

In recent years, Prince has been saluted with a two-hour Grammy-sponsored TV special, a three-hour Broadway-bound musical and a 10-story-tall mural in downtown Minneapolis. Now comes a new — and totally unexpected — honor, a Little Golden Book biography.
Yes, one of those Little Golden Books with lots of illustrations and an easy-to-understand story, like “The Poky Little Puppy” and “The Jolly Barnyard.”
Nikki Shannon Smith, a Prince fan of more than 40 years and an experienced author of books for young people, had to figure out how to condense a rich, often complicated story she knew all too well into about 1,000 words in 24 pages.
Shannon Smith researched Prince’s career, rereading his posthumous 2019 memoir, relistening to albums and rewatching videos, movies and television appearances. She trimmed her manuscript, and it was time for illustrator Don Tate to do his part.
Shannon Smith sent Tate, a Michael Jackson fan, all kinds of photos for inspiration and one caveat: Please don’t make the cover illustration based on the “Purple Rain” era, because Prince was so much more than that.
After two years in the making, the Little Golden Book biography was published in January, and Shannon Smith and Tate are headed to the Twin Cities to appear Friday, Feb. 27, at Ramsey County Library in Roseville and Black Garnet Books in St. Paul.
In a phone interview from her home outside Sacramento, Calif., Shannon Smith, who retired from teaching elementary school in 2024, discussed Prince and her book project.
Her Prince fandom
When she was 10 growing up in Oakland, Calif., playing with dolls at her best friend’s house, Nikki heard an older sibling’s cassette playing the Prince song “Annie Christian” from 1981’s “Controversy” album.