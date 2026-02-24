Black Forest Inn has been serving free coffee and hot tea to ICE observers, protesters and others who have come to their intersection over the past month since Pretti, a VA hospital nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents on the street outside the restaurant, at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The question — a big one to DKM fans — remains whether it will be able to serve beer to concertgoers in the parking lot on March 6. Many logistical details of the event are still being mapped out.