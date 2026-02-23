Brandi Carlile raises more than $600k with Minneapolis livestream

Calling it a night she’ll never forget, Brandi Carlile said her Feb. 21 concert at Target Center raised more than $600,000 with its livestream benefiting families affected by ICE operations in Minnesota.
“So many people came together to celebrate your strength and conviction,” Carlile posted on social media after the sold-out show, which also raised tens of thousands more for the Advocates for Human Rights via special edition tour T-shirts.
“Minnesota is so deeply inspiring to me and the whole country. I can’t believe I got to sing for you and WITH you last night.”
The shirts, with the slogan “Be Human” on the front — based off the title of Carlile’s new album, “Human” — are still for sale for $40 via brandicarlile.com. The video livestream of the concert is also still viewable for $30 via veeps.com, but only until midnight Monday, Feb. 23.
The Feb. 21 concert also raised attention for the Twin Cities-based Singing Resistance. As noted in Jon Bream’s review, members of the community choir joined Carlile onstage at the end of the concert to sing its anthem “It’s OK to Change Your Mind.” The group’s number of Instagram followers shot up to over 70,000, and Rolling Stone magazine gave it a major shoutout in its coverage of the show.
“Singing with Brandi Carlile was awesome, but what we’re really about is taking it to the streets,” Singing Resistance posted after the show, alluding to its Weekend of Action planned for Feb. 28 and March 1.