Minnesota’s Singing Resistance seeks to heal through love

Armed with two dozen red balloons, the group marched down Lake Street singing songs in English and Spanish.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2026 at 11:30PM
Sydney Hobart, left, and Andrea Sorum lead participants during rehearsal of the songs before the Singing Resistance marches along E. Lake Street in Minneapolis on Feb. 16. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

About 100 people from the Singing Resistance, ranging in age from 3 to 85, marched along E. Lake Street from Midtown Global Market singing songs of love, resistance and community on Feb. 16.

One member of the group, Barbara Pilling of St. Paul, tied a shiny, red, heart balloon to the Que Chula es Puebla green food truck on Lake Street.

“Everyone is watching out for each other,” said Pilling, 71. “I wanted to show him some love.”

The truck had been closed the last two weeks and only reopened on Feb. 15, said an employee, who declined to give his name for safety reasons. But he smiled and accepted her balloon.

Everyday Minnesotans have been coming together to sing songs of protest and peace as a way to nonviolently resist ICE activity. They formed in the wake of Renee Good’s fatal shooting by an ICE agent. Anyone aligned with the group’s values to “protect and care for our communities in the face of rising authoritarianism can join,” the group’s Instagram said.

The singing movement also is spreading nationwide, including to Nashville, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Portland, Ore. The group is inspired by “Otpor,” a Serbian civil resistance movement that overthrew a dictatorship in 2000, said Andrea Sorum, a member of the Singing Resistance in Minneapolis.

Singing Resistance participants march from the Midtown Global Market down Lake Street in Minneapolis on Feb. 16. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lauri Krouse, 70, of south Minneapolis said it’s all about connection.

Even ICE officers are welcome to join.

“One of the protests in Singing Resistance is calling out to ICE agents, saying: ‘You have a good heart, think about this. Think about what you’re doing. Make a choice, come on, come and join us.’”

Singing Resistance organizers hope that bringing more people to the Midtown Global Market area will encourage them to support businesses that have been affected.

The group sang songs by the Peace Poets, Francisco Herrera, Emma’s Revolution and Heidi Wilson ― two in English and two in Spanish.

Some passersby stopped and thanked them. Others started dancing in their cars. People waved from inside restaurants along Lake Street.

Participants Carolyn, left, and Beth (both of whom declined to provide their last names) practice before marching out on Lake Street in Minneapolis with the Singing Resistance. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maria Rodriguez at Super Mercado Morelia received a red balloon from a person in the group. She’d seen peaceful protests on Lake Street but never singing.

“For a lot of people, it might not be as helpful, but you have to start from deep inside, like from the soul,” Rodriguez said.

She felt that even if the singing didn’t help economically or make someone feel safe enough to go outside, the gesture mattered.

“No matter if it’s one song or two songs ― whatever it is, music brings everyone together,” she said.

Alicia Eler

Critic / Reporter

Alicia Eler is the Minnesota Star Tribune's visual art reporter and critic, and author of the book “The Selfie Generation. | Pronouns: she/they ”

Culture

