Olson: Wisconsin’s big dollar Supreme Court elections could come here

As if the end of the University of Minnesota men’s basketball season wasn’t difficult enough for Gopher fans, some of the final televised games came with a stream of nasty campaign ads on behalf of two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates for whom Minnesotans are ineligible to vote.
Blame the Twin Cities media market’s proximity to western Wisconsin for the ads. Blame Wisconsin politics for the record-busting race anticipated to exceed $100 million in spending by the April 1 election. Then thank your lucky North Star that the rivers of cash have yet to flow westward, creating a Wisconsin-esque mess. Those floodgates could soon burst, however.
“Minnesota’s tradition of low-intensity judicial elections could end quickly — in the amount of time it takes for a seven-figure wire transfer to fund a so-called ‘independent expenditure’ in support of or against a judge,” retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug said in an interview.
He would know. Lillehaug was appointed to the court in 2013 by Gov. Mark Dayton. The retired justice’s 2014 election was closer than it should have been.
The former U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Lillehaug was well known in DFL circles. But Minnesota judicial elections are nonpartisan, and he ran without an endorsement.
That’s generally how it works on Minnesota’s highest court. The governor appoints a justice who takes the bench without confirmation. In short order, the candidate then goes on the general election ballot to run for a six-year term.