Early voting in Wisconsin Supreme Court race tests enthusiasm on both sides, with key cases likely

It comes after the Democratic-backed candidate won in 2023 and flipped control of the state Supreme Court to liberals for the first time in 15 years. Since then, the court has thrown out Republican-drawn legislative maps, which led to Democratic gains in the November election, and reinstated absentee-ballot drop boxes. It’s heard a case challenging an 1849 law banning abortions in the state but has yet to issue its ruling. Cases related to the strength of public sector unions, voting rules and congressional district boundaries are likely to lie ahead.