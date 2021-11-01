When I Work, a Minneapolis-based company that helps shift-based workers streamline their scheduling, said Monday it lined up a $200 million investment from a private equity firm.

The investment by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, a private equity fund of Boston-based Bain Capital, is one of the largest received by a tech company in the Twin Cities this year.

When I Work started in 2010 and, since then, more than 200,000 workplaces and 10 million hourly employees haves used its platform to view their work schedule, swap shifts, monitor hours worked and communicate with their managers.

Flexible work scheduling — in the form of gig employment, freelancing and job sharing — has been increasing for years but it accelerated during the pandemic. Now, the ultra-competitive environment for finding and keeping workers has lifted demand for its products, When I Work executives said.

"Bain Capital Tech Opportunities is an aligned strategic partner — both culturally and strategically — that brings a stellar track record for scaling software platforms," Chad Halvorson, co-founder and chief marketing officer at When I Work, said in a statement.

With the infusion of capital, When I Work will be able to accelerate its reach and "selectively" pursue acquisitions, he added.

Bain Capital has invested in portfolio of application software companies, many based in the Midwest, including online training platform, A Cloud Guru, based in Austin, Texas; a construction management software company, Buildertrend, based in Omaha, Neb.; and a performance analysis company for sports teams, Hudl based in Lincoln, Neb.

"When I Work is a unique software platform that solves a very real pain point for employees and employers in shift-based workplaces," saidPhil Meicler,a Managing Director at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities in a statement. "It was built to suit the needs of today's workforce by elegantly automating a time-consuming and manual process, generating real productivity gains and offering a solution that is beloved by the employees who use it daily."