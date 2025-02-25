Business

What’s your work’s return-to-office policy?

More companies are mandating that workers return to the office, including in Minnesota. Has your employer changed its in-office policies?

By Emma Nelson and

Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 9:49PM
Foot traffic in the downtown skyways during lunch hour in Minneapolis on Aug. 2, 2023. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More companies are telling workers to return to the office, including in Minnesota. Last year, 3M and U.S. Bank dialed back their remote work policies. And in January, General Mills told employees they need to come in three days a week.

Has your employer changed its in-office policies? Share your story to help inform our reporting.

about the writers

about the writers

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a business reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune covering the Twin Cities’ downtowns.

See More

More from Business

See More

Business

What’s your work’s return-to-office policy?

card image

More companies are mandating that workers return to the office, including in Minnesota. Has your employer changed its in-office policies?

Business

Solventum sells purification business for $4.1B to pay down debt

card image

Health Care

One year later, UnitedHealth still sending breach notices from massive hack at Change Healthcare

card image