More companies are telling workers to return to the office, including in Minnesota. Last year, 3M and U.S. Bank dialed back their remote work policies. And in January, General Mills told employees they need to come in three days a week.
What’s your work’s return-to-office policy?
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 9:49PM
