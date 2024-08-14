What’s the Vikings depth chart after J.J. McCarthy’s injury?

Before Wednesday’s surgery on Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which determined he’ll miss the entire season after undergoing a full repair of a torn meniscus in his right knee, coach Kevin O’Connell said they’ll be evaluating the open market for an additional quarterback — at least for camp and the preseason.
The Vikings have three healthy quarterbacks on the roster and other positions thinned by injuries with less than a month before the Sept. 8 season opener at the New York Giants.
“We’re going to take a look at it,” O’Connell said Tuesday. “We’ll obviously have Sam [Darnold], Nick [Mullens] and Jaren [Hall] ready to roll. And then as we move forward if we determine based on kind of the plans for either practice or the preseason games that might be something we need to do.”
So the below depth chart is not a final product, but a snapshot of where the Vikings stand after McCarthy’s rookie season is done. Second-year receiver Jordan Addison also went down with an apparent ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice in Cleveland.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Starter: Sam Darnold
Backups: Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
Injured list: J.J. McCarthy
Running backs
Starter: Aaron Jones
Backups: Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride
Fullbacks
Starter: C.J. Ham
Receivers
Starter: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison
Backups: Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield Sr., Trishton Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, Lucky Jackson, Ty James, Thayer Thomas, Malik Knowles
Tight ends
Starter: T.J. Hockenson
Backups: Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Robert Tonyan, N’Keal Harry, Trey Knox, Nick Muse, Sammis Reyes
Left tackles
Starter: Christian Darrisaw
Backups: Walter Rouse, Jeremy Flax
Left guards
Starter: Blake Brandel
Backups: Michael Jurgens, Tyrese Robinson
Centers
Starter: Garrett Bradbury
Backups: Dan Feeney, Henry Byrd
Right guards
Starter: Ed Ingram
Backups: Dalton Risner, Spencer Rolland
Right tackles
Starter: Brian O’Neill
Backups: David Quessenberry, Doug Nester
Defense
Left outside linebacker
Starter: Jonathan Greenard
Backups: Pat Jones II, Gabriel Murphy, Owen Porter
Defensive end
Starter: Jerry Tillery
Backups: James Lynch, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyler Manoa
Nose tackle
Starter: Harrison Phillips
Backups: Jaquelin Roy, Taki Taimani
Defensive end
Starter: Jonathan Bullard
Backups: Jonah Williams, Jalen Redmond
Right outside linebacker
Starter: Andrew Van Ginkel
Backups: Dallas Turner, Jihad Ward
Inside linebackers
Starter: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.
Backups: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II, Dallas Gant, Jordan Kunaszyk
Cornerbacks
Starters: Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin
Backups: Fabian Moreau, Akayleb Evans, Nahshon Wright, A.J. Green III, Jacobi Francis
Safeties
Starters: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum
Backups: Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, Lewis Cine
Specialists
Kicker
Starter: Will Reichard
Punter
Starter: Ryan Wright
Backups: Seth Vernon
Long snapper
Starter: Andrew DePaola
Kick returner
Starter: Kene Nwangwu
Backups: Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell
Punt returner
Starter: Brandon Powell
Backups: Jalen Nailor
