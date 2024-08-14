Vikings receiver Jordan Addison carted off field at joint practice with Browns

BEREA, OHIO – Jordan Addison was carted off the practice field Wednesday during the Vikings’ joint practice with the Browns.
The teams are practicing together in advance of Saturday’s preseason game in Cleveland.
The Vikings second-year wide receiver landed awkwardly while going up for a catch among defenders. He was assisted by trainers before being taken off the field by a cart.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the practice that Addison suffered an ankle injury that will keep him from Thursday’s practice, but didn’t appear to be serious.
O’Connell said the practice was clean between the teams.
Addison, a first-round pick out of USC, had a strong rookie season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He is facing a possible three-game suspension from the NFL after being charged with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County after his July 12 arrest near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of drunken driving.
The first round pick had the repair done Wednesday as his teammates were in Cleveland for practice against the Browns.