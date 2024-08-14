Vikings

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison carted off field at joint practice with Browns

The teams are practicing together in advance of Saturday’s preseason game in Cleveland.

By Mark Craig

Star Tribune

August 14, 2024 at 8:45PM
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was carted off the field Wednesday during a joint practice session with the Browns after he landed awkwardly while going up for a catch among defenders. Vikings first padded practice of training camp2024 at TCO Performance Center . (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)

BEREA, OHIO – Jordan Addison was carted off the practice field Wednesday during the Vikings’ joint practice with the Browns.

The Vikings second-year wide receiver landed awkwardly while going up for a catch among defenders. He was assisted by trainers before being taken off the field by a cart.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the practice that Addison suffered an ankle injury that will keep him from Thursday’s practice, but didn’t appear to be serious.

The Browns and Vikings are practicing together before their preseason game in Cleveland on Saturday.

O’Connell said the practice was clean between the teams.

Addison, a first-round pick out of USC, had a strong rookie season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He is facing a possible three-game suspension from the NFL after being charged with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County after his July 12 arrest near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of drunken driving.

Mark Craig

Reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

