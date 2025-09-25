What’s next for negotiations between the U of M and Fairview

Options are narrowing for the University of Minnesota’s efforts to negotiate a deal to fund its academic medicine program.
Essentia Health’s decision to withdraw from merger talks, which sources close to the negotiations disclosed this week, puts the focus squarely on whether the U can strike a new agreement with its current partner, Fairview Health Services, before a deadline expires next year.
Last year, Minneapolis-based Fairview provided $103.2 million in academic support payments to the U and the group practice for university physicians.
The payments are spelled out in agreements in which the U and Fairview use the brand M Health Fairview and jointly operate a number of hospitals and clinics, but that affiliation expires on Dec. 31, 2026.
Although the deadline is still 15 months away, unwinding the partnership would take significant time. Medical School faculty warn that failure to renew the deal this year would put the school in “great jeopardy.”
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked Fairview and the U to report what would happen if the parties separate by the time the existing agreement expires. Here’s a look ahead at the negotiations.
Who’s at the table?
In March, Ellison launched negotiations for a new deal between Duluth-based Essentia, Fairview and the U. The next month, the attorney general announced veteran health care executive Lois Quam would serve as strategic facilitator.
Ellison’s office got involved after the U of M and Essentia announced ambitious plans for a new statewide health system that were quickly rejected by Fairview.