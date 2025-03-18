What the nation is now doing on climate instead of science

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The second Trump administration has stated that its actions must address three questions: Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? Does it make us more prosperous? This administration is in its early days but already is poised to fail to deliver on all three questions to the great detriment of all of us because it vigorously denies a fundamental reality — humans are changing how the atmosphere and the entire global ocean operate and therefore altering the conditions on which our civilization depends.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has been advising presidents, Congress and the U.S. public on science, engineering and health matters since its founding in 1863. In a joint publication with the Royal Society, it says circumstances are “now more certain than ever, based on many lines of evidence, that humans are changing Earth’s climate.”
With more than 13,000 members, the American Meteorological Society is the nation’s premier scientific and professional organization for disseminating atmospheric, oceanic and hydrologic information that we all depend on daily. It says “[p]rojected warming over the next century will likely place global temperatures in a range not seen in millions of years of geologic history.”
The American Geophysical Union is a global network of 60,000 members in 137 countries that works to promote excellence in scientific research and to leverage science to help society worldwide. It says “[e]conomic and social disruption will result … such as agricultural and fisheries productivity; submergence and loss of land due to sea-level rise; diminished labor productivity; disruption in education systems; damages to critical infrastructure; collapsing insurance markets and deteriorated air, water and soil quality.”
Given the overwhelming scientific evidence that human-caused climate change is an urgent threat to the well-being of all of us, why does the Trump administration insist on denying reality?
One reason is state capture, in which private interests gain control over a government’s decisionmaking processes to their own advantage. According to OpenSecrets, the top 20 oil and gas contributors in 2023 and 2024 donated nearly $173 million, of which more than $171 million, or 99%, went to Republican candidates or to conservative groups. While dismaying, it is not surprising that fossil fuel interests take precedence over what is best for the rest of us.