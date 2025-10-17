What is ‘No Kings’ about? Here are the anti-Trump protests planned for Minnesota.

Dozens of rallies are planned across Minnesota on Saturday to protest the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Issues such as Trump’s immigration crackdown and the government shutdown are expected to be highlighted at the rallies and more than a thousand others planned across the country Saturday.
Minnesota’s largest will likely take place at the Commons park in downtown Minneapolis. Beginning at 1 p.m., the gathering will feature music, a march and speeches from Attorney General Keith Ellison and other local leaders. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are not expected to attend.
What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?
Saturday’s “No Kings” events are an international protest against what organizers call “increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption” by Trump’s administration. More than 1,000 rallies are planned in places like Alaska, Puerto Rico, Germany and Iceland.
The first No Kings Day mobilized millions across the country on June 14. A crowd of up to 30,000 gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol and thousands more in Rochester and Duluth.
Organizers say thousands are expected to attend Saturday’s rally, which is one of more than 90 No Kings protests planned across the North Star State.
Organizers had hoped to rally at the State Capitol again, but the site was reserved for the Judicial Accountability Movement’s third annual rally against corruption.
When is it?
All No Kings rallies are expected to be held Saturday, but they will begin at different times across Minnesota. Organizers shared a searchable map that includes those rallies’ start and end times.