‘We should not rest’: Some greater Minnesota cities still debating immigration enforcement response

DULUTH – Activists were regular fixtures at City Council meetings in Duluth for months, pleading with city leaders to take a stance against federal immigration enforcement, even with few reports of detainments in northeast Minnesota.
As reports and videos of deaths, violent detainments and bystander abuse amid Operation Metro Surge grew in other areas of the state, so did the number of people packing into City Hall, critical of council silence. That hasn’t waned, despite the departure of hundreds of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.
It doesn’t matter that Duluth “already missed the moment,” Duluthian Harry Redmann told councilors at a meeting Monday, Feb. 23.
“It costs this council nothing, absolutely nothing, to ask this of [state] leadership,” Redmann said. “But it could cost families their homes if we do nothing.”
Even with the drawdown of federal immigration agents, some communities outside the Twin Cities are struggling with how far they should go to regulate enforcement or articulate a public stance, as residents continue to worry that agents are headed their way.
At the meeting in Duluth, councilors ultimately voted in favor of asking for rental assistance in lieu of a statewide eviction moratorium. Some cities and unions are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to enact a moratorium as immigrants are afraid to leave their homes to work, so they can’t pay their rent.
“We should not rest” despite reports that ICE is scaling back, Councilor David Clanaugh said. “I think we have enough evidence about how our federal government’s currently working to not trust these things.”
The League of Minnesota Cities offers online guidance on handling ICE, but declined to speak on the issue. Its guidance addresses ICE’s use of public space and whether cities can refuse to cooperate with the agency.