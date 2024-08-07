Walz v. Vance: The veepstakes is going to be a rural-off

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is determined to out-small-town JD Vance.
On the rally stage in Philadelphia, his debut as Kamala Harris’s running mate, Walz launched into an attack he’d been honing for weeks: Donald Trump’s running mate is a Yale-educated venture capitalist who rose in politics by writing a bestseller “trashing” the community where he was raised.
“Come on!” Walz said to the crowd. “That’s not what middle America is.”
Both vice presidential candidates were added to their tickets to help bring in the working-class voters in Midwest and Rust Belt states who could decide the election. Winning those votes will depend on who can be the most authentic messenger, and selling their own rural roots — or bashing their opponents — will be part of the pitch.
Republicans have already gotten to work trying to put a California sheen on Walz’s resume. Vance, a first-term U.S. senator from Ohio, said in Philadelphia that while both vice presidential contenders are “white guys from the Midwest,” Walz has governed like a “San Francisco-style liberal” in Minnesota.
“What’s different is the actual ideas about how best to serve people, white, Black, or anything else in the Midwest and everywhere else,” Vance said.