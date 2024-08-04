Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

As speculation swirls about whether Tim Walz will be the vice presidential choice of Kamala Harris, those who have known him for years have collected nuggets of information about the life and times of the second-term DFL governor.
He and his wife since 1994, Gwen, have two children: Hope, who recently graduated from college in Montana, and Gus, who is in public high school in St. Paul.
The couple met when both were high school teachers in temporary classrooms in Nebraska. The first lady said she was irked by his loud voice disrupting her classroom.
Their children were conceived through IVF and fertility treatments — as Walz has said, “There’s a reason we named her Hope.”
Walz doesn’t drink alcohol or coffee. His beverage of choice is Diet Mountain Dew, lots of it. He got a DWI in Nebraska in 1995 before he quit drinking.
He is unfailingly punctual.