In his first media interview since being named to the national ticket, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was questioned about his military record, his past drunk driving arrest and infertility treatments he and his wife sought years ago.
Walz pressed on past statements on military record, fertility treatments in CNN interview
While the focus was on Vice President Kamala Harris in their first media interview of the presidential campaign, Walz was asked if voters could take him at his word.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz, the Democratic nominees for the White House, appeared on CNN Thursday evening for an interview with journalist Dana Bash.
He was also asked to reflect on the viral moment during the Democratic National Convention when his son Gus turned emotional as Walz accepted the party’s nomination for vice president.
Here’s a summary of his answers:
Carrying weapons of war
Bash brought up a 2018 video in which Walz referenced “weapons of war that I carried in war.” She asked if he misspoke, given that in his 24 years of service with the Army National Guard, he was never deployed to a war zone.
Walz at first did not answer the question directly, saying he is proud of his service in the military and that his record “speaks for itself.”
He then said he speaks like normal people do — “candidly, I wear my emotions on my sleeve.”
After again being asked if he misspoke, Walz said “yeah” and explained he made the comment in the context of school shootings and how guns should not be in schools.
“My wife told me my grammar’s not always correct,” Walz said.
Fertility treatments and drunk driving
Bash followed up that exchange by asking if voters can take Walz at his word because he previously mischaracterized the fertility treatments he and his wife used to start their family and his 2006 congressional campaign made false statements about his 1995 drunk driving arrest.
“I own my mistakes,” Walz said, adding that various people from his past have vouched for him.
He did not answer at length about the drunk driving arrest but said he spoke about his family’s fertility issues “because it’s hell and families know this.”
He said that is in contrast with Republicans who want to block women’s access to various fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“I won’t apologize for speaking passionately, whether it’s guns in schools or protecting reproductive rights,” he said.
Viral moment with Gus
Towards the end of the interview, Bash asked Walz to reflect on the viral moment in which his son Gus tearfully reacted to his father’s vice presidential nomination. During Walz’s address to the DNC, Gus stood up and mouthed the words, “That’s my dad.”
Walz said he never imagined such a moment as a father, and said it was important to have his son feel a sense of pride in him.
“It was such a visceral, emotional moment,” he said. “I’m grateful I got to experience it.”
