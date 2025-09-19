More big-name Minnesota Democrats want to stick around for more than two terms

Tim Walz is only the second governor in Minnesota’s history to ask voters for a third consecutive four-year term in that office. The first one lost.
That makes Walz a historical rarity. But in Minnesota, running again is in right now.
The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are seeking third terms, and at least two other Democrats who have long held statewide office might ask for another four years.
None are guaranteed victory, but a slate of incumbents could mean a small group of elected Democrats will lead Minnesota’s biggest political institutions for nearly a generation. The lack of political turnover is driving debate about whether voters will reward or reject Democrats, what’s driving the trend — and whether it’s ultimately a healthy thing for Minnesota.
“I have to wonder if there’s a sense of, whether it’s the head of a city, the head of a state, of feeling like this is an incredible time of upheaval,” said state Sen. Erin Maye Quade, a DFLer from Apple Valley, citing the Trump administration deploying the National Guard to cities as an example.
“There’s always a learning curve with a new administration with any level of government,” she said. “It might feel dangerous to be having someone learn this job at this kind of point in time.”
Arne Carlson, a former Minnesota Republican governor who beat a Democrat aiming for a third consecutive term in 1990, lamented the old age of so many national figures.
“People want a new face,” Carlson said. “They want new ideas and they want youth.”