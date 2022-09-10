Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Lions in Detroit.
Kickoff: Noon. TV: FOX. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 228, 383
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's Lions scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Jim Souhan | Andrew Krammer
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Lions
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Georgia QB Bennett is old-school Heisman Trophy contender
At a time when Heisman Trophy winners are usually on their way to being first-round picks in the NFL draft, Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football.
Sports
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee.
Sports
Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal
It didn't take long for Xander Bogaerts to be asked whether he expected to be the San Diego Padres' full-time shortstop even though the team already has two stalwarts at the position.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions: Rosters, stats, TV/radio, scouting and social media
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Lions in Detroit.
Sports
Griner in 'good spirits' in US after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.