Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow today's game between the Vikings and Bears:
Kickoff: Noon TV: FOX Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 228, 387
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
This week's schedule, score updates and betting lines.
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's Bears scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Bears
Vikings
