One Vikings rookie was placed on injured reserve this week, when first-round safety Lewis Cine underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture above his ankle, and another will miss his fourth straight game Sunday against the Bears.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, is inactive due to a quad injury during his second snap in Week 1 against Green Bay. Booth was listed questionable to play after practicing fully on Friday. He'll miss his fourth straight game.

Receiver Jalen Nailor also will not play after being listed questionable due to a hamstring injury suffered midweek. The Vikings will not have reserve tight end Ben Ellefson, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a groin injury that popped up Thursday, when the team held its only padded practice of the week.

Safety Myles Dorn was signed to the active roster. Two practice squad players — receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Nick Muse — were elevated to play Sunday.

Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) will play against the Vikings after missing last week's game. Chicago placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve this week.

Vikings' inactives: Booth (quad), Nailor (hamstring), DL Esezi Otomewo, NT Khyiris Tonga, OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed and OT Vederian Lowe

Bears' inactives: CB Jaylon Johnson (quad), DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), TE Jake Tonges and DL Kingsley Jonathan

Sunday reading: How Vikings' Matt Daniels quickly became a special teams coaching star

Souhan: Lousy Bears can show us if Vikings, O'Connell are legit

Podcast: Vikings take 3-1 start into matchup with rebuilding Bears

Bears scouting report: Justin Fields is on the run in more ways than one