Sunday, noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE BEARS

• The Bears (2-2) settled for four field goals on their opening six drives in New York, falling behind quickly in a 20-12 loss to the Giants last week. Chicago allowed 262 rushing yards, including 146 yards to Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

• A once-vaunted defense is different up front, where Khalil Mack was traded to the Chargers and Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman were let go. Former Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts started for the Bears last week. Defensive end Robert Quinn is still holding down the edge, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson remain among their best defenders. Johnson hasn't played since Sept. 18 due to a quad injury.

• Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert lead one of the NFL's busiest run games, trailing only Philadelphia and Cleveland in rushing attempts. Herbert, the 2021 sixth-round pick, leads Chicago with 354 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns while Montgomery missed last week's game with ankle and knee injuries.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Justin Fields

• Fields has as many rushing attempts – 34 – through four games as he does completions. That's a historic start to the season for the Bears offense in a pass-happy league. Chicago's 34 completions as a team are the fewest through four games since the 1982 Patriots and that strike-interrupted season.

• Fields, the 11th overall draft pick in 2021, has been learning on the job under immense pressure. Only the Giants' Daniel Jones has been pressured more than Fields (47.7%) and only the Commanders' Carson Wentz has been sacked more through four games (16), according to Pro Football Focus.

• Fields on the Bears' lackluster passing offense: "Numbers don't matter, I don't think in my opinion. As long as we win, that's all I care about. We just need everybody to do their job. I felt like we were moving the ball pretty well so I'm going to listen to what my head coach says."

COACH SPEAK | Matt Eberflus

• Eberflus, 52, is in his first year as Bears head coach with a 2-2 record in the regular season, replacing Matt Nagy, who was let go after four seasons. Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator, transitioned the Bears back to a 4-3 defensive front after they'd spent every season since 2015 as a 3-4 defense.

• Eberflus oversaw three top-10 defenses in four Colts seasons, and so far the Bears' strength has been an 11th-ranked scoring defense. Chicago surrendered just one red-zone drive to the Giants in last week's loss. The Bears have surrendered 19.3 points per game.

• Eberflus on safety Eddie Jackson, who is second in the NFL with three interceptions: "He's hitting his stride. He's played really well over the first four games. … He's taking great angles, he's tackling well. He's obviously ball hawking and understands the big part of the field there. He blitzed well the other day."