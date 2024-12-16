Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a Vikings opportunity and potential Twins suitor

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports. The Vikings don’t play until Monday night, but two key games Sunday went their way.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2024 at 2:40PM
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson)

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports. The Vikings don’t play until Monday night, but two key games Sunday went their way. First the Lions lost to the Bills, giving the Vikings a path to home-field advantage in the playoffs. And the Seahawks lost, officially clinching a playoff berth for Minnesota.

From there, they got into the Wolves’ sixth win in seven games, the Wild’s loss to Vegas on Sunday, Bethel’s tough loss in the Division III football playoffs and news about a potential buyer for the Twins.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

