On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports. The Vikings don’t play until Monday night, but two key games Sunday went their way. First the Lions lost to the Bills, giving the Vikings a path to home-field advantage in the playoffs. And the Seahawks lost, officially clinching a playoff berth for Minnesota.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on a Vikings opportunity and potential Twins suitor
From there, they got into the Wolves’ sixth win in seven games, the Wild’s loss to Vegas on Sunday, Bethel’s tough loss in the Division III football playoffs and news about a potential buyer for the Twins.
Giving up 18 goals in his first four games had him “so lost in my own mind,” said Jesper Wallstedt, who started for the Wild on Sunday.