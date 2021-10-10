Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory over the still-winless Lions on Sunday, when it appeared the Vikings would once again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The Lions scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute to take a 17-16 lead. It was Detroit's only touchdown on the game.

The Vikings' performance did little to assuage concerns about many aspects of the team. The offense was largely stagnant, scoring only one touchdown, on a 15-yard pass by Alexander Mattison in the second quarter. The Lions were able to sustain drives against the defense, but a fumble and interception by Jared Goff kept them out of the end zone until the final drive. The Vikings were called for seven penalties, a few of which negated big gains for the offense.

Then Alexander Mattison, starting in place of the injured Dalvin Cook, fumbled deep in Vikings territory right after the two-minute warning, giving the Lions one more chance.

D'Andre Swift scored on a seven-yard run with 37 seconds left, and then Goff hit KhaDarel Hodgefor the conversion.

The Vikings then drove 46 yards to set up Joseph's winning kick.

The Vikings are 2-3 and head to Carolina next week before a Week 7 bye.