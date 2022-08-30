The Vikings will waive second-year quarterback Kellen Mond on Tuesday, according to a league source.

Mond, the 2021 third-round pick, is among the Vikings' cuts as they set the initial 53-man roster, which must be done by Tuesday afternoon. The backup quarterback competition never really got off the ground as neither Sean Mannion nor Mond played consistently enough to prevent the front office from acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from the Raiders last week.

Mond's inconsistent accuracy and decision-making marred his performance in three preseason games, in which he completed 29 of 51 passes (56.9%) for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He came off the bench in the second half of the preseason finale at Denver, where Mond didn't get much help from teammates who dropped four passes throughout the game.

"When Kellen came in, we just could not do much," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We had a few plays where we had a chance to make something happen and couldn't."

Mond will be among at least 22 roster moves needed by the Vikings to set the initial roster. Practice squads can be formed on Wednesday, when up to 16 players can be re-signed; 10 spots are reserved for players with no more than two accrued NFL seasons while six spots are available for veteran players.