This is the live report of the Vikings game Thursday night against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Check back here often for updates and analysis.
Live: Vikings lead the Rams 7-0 in Kevin O’Connell’s return to L.A.
Kevin O’Connell faces his former team as the 5-1 Vikings take on the 2-4 Rams on Thursday night, trying to rebound from their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Lions.
- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.
- TV: Prime Video, Fox 9
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 225 (Vikings), 226 (Rams)
- Line: Vikings by 3
7:25 p.m.: Vikings start fast again
The Vikings lead the NFL in first-quarter points and are now up to 65 after taking the opening kickoff and driving 70 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0. Sam Darnold, a native of Southern California, went 4-for-4 for 49 yards, connecting with Justin Jefferson three times before hitting tight end Josh Oliver for a 5-yard touchdown. Aaron Jones ran for 21 yards on four carries. The Vikings have outscored opponents 65-3 in the first quarter this season.
6:50 p.m.: Secrets to a short week
Thursday night games in the NFL leave little time for anything other than trying to get the body and mind prepared to play with three fewer days of recovery. The Star Tribune’s Chip Scoggins asked a few Vikings players how they prepared for the quick turnaround.
“Normally after games is when I eat the worst,” Harrison Phillips said. “Chocolate cookies and cereal and all that stuff. This week I cut back a little bit.”
Phillips also said he multitasked by watching two hours of film during a massage.
Josh Metellus’ secret is sleep: “Sleep is the best recovery on the planet.” And for a night game, players “can bank a little bit more sleep.”
6:30 p.m.: Pregame reading
Perhaps you’ve heard: Kevin O’Connell used to work for the Rams, as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator. This is O’Connell’s first game against McVay since O’Connell took the Vikings head coaching job after winning the Super Bowl with McVay after the 2021 season.
The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling recently talked to O’Connell about how he’s evolved as an offensive play-caller and what he learned from McVay.
“All the time I spent with him, framing how you want the week to go to provide ultimate clarity, for not only the quarterback but the whole team, was something I took directly from him,” O’Connell said.
6:15 p.m.: Vikings-Rams predictions
After losing their first game of the season 31-29 at home to the Lions on Sunday, the Vikings get little time to dwell on the defeat before a trip to the West Coast. They’ll face a Rams team with plenty of players and coaches familiar to Kevin O’Connell and the rest of the Vikings coaching staff. Will the Vikings get their first West Coast night win since 1996?
6:00 p.m.: Hockenson, Risner out; Kupp, Nacua return
The Vikings downgraded T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner to out before Thursday’s game, though Hockenson is expected to be activated from injured reserve on Friday in time for his season debut against the Colts on Nov. 3.
Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman (turf toe) and reserve cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) were also ruled out. Both will miss a second straight game due to their injuries. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and tight end Robert Tonyan were elevated from the practice squad for the game in Los Angeles.
The Rams activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve for the game for his first action since sustaining a knee injury in the season opener. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is also expected to play, returning from a Week 2 ankle injury.
Vikings’ inactives: Cashman (toe), Evans (hip), CB Dwight McGlothern, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OT Walter Rouse and RB Myles Gaskin
Rams’ inactives: LB Troy Reeder (hamstring), WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder), QB Stetson Bennett IV, CB Tre’Davious White, RB Cody Schrader and DE Desjuan Johnson
