But even though “a lot of those feelings [about McCarthy] are still the same,” O’Connell acknowledged the Vikings’ timeline has changed. The team spent more cash than any club in the NFL in 2025 to surround McCarthy with a veteran roster; a veteran roster means the Vikings seem less inclined to display unlimited patience with the 23-year-old. “We have a responsibility, as we put together this team, to make sure we use the data we have and the experiences we have, with feelings that we’ve had at different times as an organization, regardless what may have been the assumption of going in,” O’Connell said.