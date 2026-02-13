After surrounding first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the NFL’s most expensive roster, only to go 9-8 and miss the playoffs, the Vikings enter the 2026 offseason with a general manager to hire, salary cap straits to navigate and a QB path to determine.
The Vikings made executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski their front office point person for the offseason after firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Jan. 30. While they consider candidates (possibly including Brzezinski) for the permanent job they expect to fill after the draft, they’ll face another offseason full of pivotal decisions.
The Vikings need to clear roughly $40 million in cap space by the start of free agency on March 11; they’ll likely need more than that to add a veteran quarterback who could either complement or compete with McCarthy.
They’re expected to have nine draft picks, including four in the first three rounds, where they could use young reinforcements in the secondary, along the defensive line and at running back.
Here’s a look at the key decisions the Vikings will have to make on their own roster before the start of the new league year:
Key free agents
LB Eric Wilson
2025 cap hit: $2.6 million
Wilson might have had the best season of his career at age 31 after returning to the Vikings on a one-year deal that might have cost them a fifth-round compensatory pick for Daniel Jones. But after posting 115 tackles while setting career highs in sacks (6½) and forced fumbles (four), Wilson could be worth bringing back if the price is right. The Vikings could look for a younger, cheaper solution at the position, but Wilson’s experience provides some reliability in a defense that would lose a key voice if safety Harrison Smith retires.