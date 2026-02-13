O’Neill, who will be 31 in September, is entering the final year of an extension he signed in 2021. He’s a captain who plays through injuries, carries an important voice in the locker room and has earned deep respect from the coaching staff. The Vikings will have to weigh that against his health as they ponder an extension for the right tackle, but a new deal could provide some cap relief for the team while ensuring they’ve got a key piece of their offensive line for at least a few more years.