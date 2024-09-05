You won’t see rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center for the Vikings this season, but his development and presence around TCO Performance Center isn’t a lost cause.
What’s the Vikings’ plan for injured rookie QB J.J. McCarthy this season?
In fact, McCarthy can be seen moving faster than most players walking around the facility. That’s thanks to his motorized scooter that allows McCarthy, the 10th overall pick who sustained a season-ending knee injury in his first preseason game, to rest his leg while cruising down the halls.
“We make a couple jokes here and there,” quarterback Nick Mullens quipped. “Keep it light.”
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings coaching staff is intent on not wasting this season for McCarthy’s ongoing development, which was sidetracked but not shelved because of the torn meniscus suffered in his right knee sometime during the Aug. 10 exhibition.
McCarthy will be around the team as much as possible this season, O’Connell said. The coach’s plans for the 21-year-old rookie will include a weekly meeting together to assess that Sunday’s game plan as if he were going to play.
“I want to see him, I want his teammates to see him every day,” O’Connell said. “I want him in meetings. I’m going to meet with him personally one day a week to make sure that I can personally be challenging him on his ownership of the game plans: the why behind things we’re doing, the play intent.”
“I want J.J. to feel like he’s a support system for Sam [Darnold] in that quarterback room,” O’Connell added. “But at the same time, bigger picture, making sure we don’t waste one moment where there could be some growth and development and really continue that positive momentum that I think a lot of us saw in training camp before the injury.”
Positive momentum included improvement in training camp and during his only preseason action, when he completed 11 of 17 throws for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.
McCarthy wasn’t going to start right away for the Vikings, but an entire year on the sideline can be beneficial for any rookie quarterback learning the league.
“The time to grow only helps him [mentally],” quarterbacks coach Josh McCown said. “For him to gain as much knowledge of a system — for them to download that information at their pace and not have the rigor or strain of having to play, I think can be beneficial.”
“Some guys can do it right away,” McCown added. “We saw C.J. Stroud do it last year and at a high level. Everybody’s different, but over the history of the league you look at it there’s probably a better growth rate if you allow those guys to sit and watch, get their feet under them and know what they’re doing.”
Mullens, the 29-year-old veteran backup quarterback, said he and Darnold can do right by McCarthy by setting examples for how professionals go about their business every week. The Vikings enter this season with Darnold, Mullens and newcomer Brett Rypien leading the pecking order. And they’ve seen the young rookie stay involved despite his absence from practices.
“He’s already trying to make sheets for our play checks and things like that,” Mullens said. “He’s answering questions in meetings, so he’s doing all the right stuff.”
McCarthy, a 21-year-old who quotes Latin phrases on social media, has been keeping up on all types of reading around the facility.
“His attitude is great,” Darnold said. “He’s always trying to learn. I think that’s the biggest thing. He’s in the training room reading books all the time, doing whatever he can to keep his mind sharp right now.”
Playbooks?
“All types of books,” Darnold said. “I haven’t necessarily asked him what kinds of books he’s reading in there, but they’re very interesting.”
