CLEVELAND – Vikings right guard Ed Ingram was the only starter on either team to play Saturday as the Vikings beat the Browns 27-12 in front of a sparse crowd and thousands of no-shows at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell played one starter against the Browns. Here’s why.
Vikings right guard Ed Ingram was the only starter on either team to play Saturday. Even head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores took a break in Cleveland.
If you’re thinking perhaps Ingram started because the Purple was too thin at guard with Dalton Risner not in uniform because of an injury, well, you’d be wrong.
“I would have loved to see Dalton get some snaps today, but, yes I would have had Ed play today, regardless,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Ingram has been the starting right guard since he arrived via the second round of the draft in 2022, but he’s also been one of the more inconsistent starters since he arrived.
“These reps are so vital,” O’Connell said. “We have an individual plan for every player on our team. What we think based upon reps. What we think based upon getting them game ready.
“I wanted to see Ed go out there. Thought his did some really good things in the run game. Pass pro for the most part was pretty good. We got beat on one … stunt there on third down.”
Ingram played the first three series. He gave up one of the three sacks of Nick Mullens, all on third down.
“These were great, great reps for Ed,” O’Connell said. “He was the captain today. Liked Ed being ready to go coming off a lot of reps in the joint practice setting this week.”
Defensively, cornerback Akayleb Evans was the closest thing to a starter to play. Evans has been working with the first defense since Shaq Griffin pulled his right hamstring on Day 2 of camp. O’Connell, however, said this week that Griffin will be ready for the regular season.
New play-callers
As play-callers, O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores were among the “starters” to get the night off.
Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips called the offense, while defensive calls were shared by defensive backs coach Daronte Jones in the first half and inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo in the second half.
Phillips had a good start as the Vikings converted 6 of 10 first-half third downs while compiling 198 yards, including 84 rushing, on 40 plays.
“Wes had great flow, a clear plan,” O’Connell said. “The operation felt clean.”
Jones had a first half to be proud as the Vikings held the Browns to 122 yards and 0-for-4 on third down and posted the game’s first turnover – a Lewis Cine interception off a ball tipped by linebacker Dallas Gant with 20 seconds left in the half and the Browns driving.
A highlight for Jones was dialing up a nice inside-backer rush that resulted in Brian Asamoah II notching a 14-yard sack that nearly was a safety.
“Daronte and Siravo did a nice job feeding off each other,” O’Connell said.
The Vikings had two more takeaways – interceptions by Jacobi Francis and Dwight McGlothern – while allowing only three points with Siravo calling the defense in the second half.
Corral won QB tryout
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on the game telecast that the Vikings flew “multiple” quarterbacks to Cleveland for a tryout that resulted in the team signing Matt Corral on Friday as their fourth quarterback, replacing J.J. McCarthy, who was placed on injured reserve.
Corral was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2022. He spent some of 2023 with the Patriots and was with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions when the Vikings signed him.
Adofo-Mensah said Corral was a player the Vikings were interested enough coming out of college that they interviewed him during the draft process.
Corral entered the game with 2:20 left.
“I’ve been that guy before, so I wanted to get Matt out there,” said O’Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback. “Jaren [Hall], I thought, was really good. Rhythm, timing, ball coming out accurate.”
Corral, meanwhile, was sacked for a safety on his second snap. The Vikings got the ball back, but Corral took a knee on two snaps.
O’Connell said he hasn’t decided how to split the QB reps in the preseason finale at Philadelphia next week.
Best news
Last but not least, O’Connell shared his best news when he reported that there were no new injuries from the game.
Vikings quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall seem to have learned from last year’s troubles, while the secondary has the most interesting position battles.