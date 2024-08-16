The Vikings signed quarterback Matt Corral on Friday after putting rookie QB J.J. McCarthy on injured reserve.
Vikings put J.J. McCarthy on injured reserve, sign QB Matt Corral
The Vikings officially ended rookie J.J. McCarthy’s season and added another quarterback to their roster.
McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in April, will miss the 2024 season after sustaining a full meniscus tear in his right knee during last Saturday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had surgery to repair the meniscus on Wednesday. Placing McCarthy on injured reserve before the 53-man roster is set on Aug. 27 means he officially cannot return this season.
Corral, a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022 out of Mississippi, also missed his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during a preseason game.
Corral was waived by the Panthers near the end of training camp in 2023 and was briefly picked up by the Patriots. This spring he played for the Birmingham Stallions of the new United Football League, passing for 494 yards and two touchdowns.
Corral gives the Vikings another training camp passer for practices. Sam Darnold remains the Vikings’ projected starting quarterback this season, with McCarthy’s injury seemingly solidifying Nick Mullens’ status as the backup.
Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick in 2023, is likely to receive the bulk of the snaps during the Vikings’ two remaining preseason games.
