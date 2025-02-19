Vang: What ‘justice’ apparently means in America these days

Those who support Trump’s executive orders on DEI do not understand DEI. Or worse — they understand it all too well and still want it gone. DEI was never about handouts. It was never about taking opportunities from one group and handing them to another. It is about removing the barriers that have long kept marginalized people from opportunities in the first place. DEI is the ramp that allows a person in a wheelchair to reach their desk. DEI is paid family leave so a mother is not forced to choose between her paycheck and her newborn. DEI is flexible hours so a father can care for his child with autism. It is not about giving anyone an advantage. It is about ensuring that access is not a privilege reserved for nepo babies.