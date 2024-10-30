Vang: Many cultures have their own spooky stories

Many years later, remembering this moment got me wondering: Does fear show up differently across cultures? As someone whose two feet are firmly planted straddling two cultures, I’ve seen firsthand how fear shows up differently in American and Hmong cultures. Culture, history, social context and mythology all shape how fear looks and feels. As someone who’s bicultural, I’ve got to say it feels a little unfair having to be scared in two cultures. Double the fear, but not double the fun.