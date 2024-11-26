'Vanderpump Rules' will return with an entirely new cast — except for Lisa Vanderpump

In 2023, the show reached a different level of attention and wider audience with the revelation of what became known as ''Scandoval'': It was revealed that Sandoval, who lived with his longtime partner and co-star, Ariana Madix, had been having an affair with another cast member, Rachel ''Raquel'' Leviss. News broke after filming wrapped on Season 10, but cameras were picked back up to film the aftermath for an additional episode. It was followed by a three-part reunion that took place weeks after the discovery.