USL W LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Minnesota Aurora vs. South Georgia Tormenta

Saturday, 7 p.m., TCO Stadium in Eagan

Livestreamed on WCCO.com and the Eleven Sports app.

South Georgia Tormenta update: The Statesboro, Ga.-based team, which won the South Central Division title with a 7-1-4 record, defeated FC Miami City 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Greenville Liberty 4-1 in the semifinals to reach the championship. The Tormenta lineup features forward Amy Andrews, the USL W League Golden Boot winner, and goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, the USL W League Golden Glove winner. Andrews, who played at Western Illinois, scored 16 of Tormenta's 34 regular-season goals, averaging a goal every 53 minutes. In the two playoff games, she has scored three goals — two goals in the semifinals. Martinez, who played at South Florida, had six shutouts during the regular season and a 0.58 GAA.

Aurora update: The Aurora, directed by USL W League Coach of the Year Nicole Lukic, advanced to the championship with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Indy Eleven and a 1-0 semifinal victory over McLean Soccer. Both of those were home games before sellout crowds. ... The Aurora defense allowed just eight goals in 12 regular-season matches and has allowed an opponent to score more than one goal just once. Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller had five shutouts and a 0.59 GAA during the regular season. .... Morgan Turner led the Aurora with six goals during the regular season and has scored a goal in each playoff game. ... Morgan Stone contributed five goals and Makenzie Langdok had four goals and two assists in the regular season.