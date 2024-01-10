A vehicle restriction order on part of Upper Red Lake in Waskish, Minn., was lifted at sunrise Wednesday morning because of improved ice conditions, according to Beltrami County Sheriff's Department.

The restriction, which included snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, began Dec. 30 in Beltrami County's jurisdiction after multiple ice-related rescues of stranded people.

Colder weather and calmer winds have improved conditions, according to a Beltrami County Sheriff's Department news release.

An ice assessment team included the sheriff's department, the Department of Natural Resources, resort operators, Red Lake Nation, and Kelliher Fire and Rescue. The team surveyed the lake from the air, took measurements, and gathered information from guides and resort operators. Shifting ice that had caused open water has locked up.

Sheriff Jason Riggs said the decision wasn't easy to close access to a portion of the lake but it was necessary.

"Since imposing the vehicle restriction, my office has not had to respond to one ice rescue on Upper Red Lake. I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation," he said in the release.

Officials urged the public to continue to check ice quality and thickness before venturing out.

"Ice can never be considered 100% safe," the news release said.