University of Minnesota steps up search for disease-spreading threats

The University of Minnesota is stepping up efforts to identify biological threats that could trigger an epidemic, launching an institute to track disease-spreading infectious pathogens at the genetic level and monitor wastewater statewide.
The U’s Institute on Infectious Diseases (UMIID) will be officially unveiled later this month, but its surveillance efforts are underway. Michael Gale, the institute’s director, was recruited last year away from the University of Washington, where he was involved in identifying the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and developing vaccines or drugs that work against it.
The institute got bad news at its outset with the loss of federal funding grants last month that will limit its global partnerships to identify emerging infections. But Gale said it is still positioned to provide a level of disease surveillance that is diminishing elsewhere in the U.S. because of federal cuts to scientific and public health research by the Trump administration.
“UMIID is needed more than ever,” he said.
A key function will be tracking viruses and other pathogens for genetic mutations that indicate they could cause more infections or severe diseases. The state public health lab used a similar approach to track genetic variations during the COVID pandemic, identifying the delta and omicron coronavirus viral strains that fueled severe illness waves in 2021 and 2022.
Gale said a first step will be monitoring changes in arboviruses such as West Nile Virus that are spread by ticks and mosquitoes commonly found in Minnesota. West Nile hasn’t been as much of a scourge as was feared in Minnesota after it was discovered in 2002 and caused 150 confirmed illnesses in 2003.
Only 22 West Nile cases were reported in the state last year. However, Gale said, “there is evidence of a new genetic drift” that could result in an increase in infections and illnesses again. The Powassan virus, spread primarily by deer ticks, also is a concern for Minnesota that needs closer monitoring, he said. Modeling studies will examine how mosquito- and tickborne-diseases spread in humans.
The institute also will increase surveillance in Minnesota for changes in the H5N1 strain of avian influenza that could present more threats to human health. H5N1 animal outbreaks have disrupted poultry and beef production in Minnesota, and caused 70 confirmed illnesses in the U.S. among workers who had contact with infected livestock. The threat to human health could increase if the virus mutates into a form that spreads from person to person. Such a strain could emerge from someone infected with seasonal influenza and H5N1 at the same time.