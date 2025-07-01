University of Minnesota steps up search for disease-spreading threats

The institute also will increase surveillance in Minnesota for changes in the H5N1 strain of avian influenza that could present more threats to human health. H5N1 animal outbreaks have disrupted poultry and beef production in Minnesota, and caused 70 confirmed illnesses in the U.S. among workers who had contact with infected livestock. The threat to human health could increase if the virus mutates into a form that spreads from person to person. Such a strain could emerge from someone infected with seasonal influenza and H5N1 at the same time.