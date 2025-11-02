United Way launches relief campaign as federal shutdown pressures Minnesota food shelves

The federal shutdown has threatened November payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, that roughly 440,000 Minnesotans use to pay for groceries. A federal court ruling on Friday directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report on Monday about contingency funding that could be used to finance November benefits. State agencies have said some SNAP benefits will be available this month, however, the benefits would likely only be partial and it’s not clear when they will get to recipients.