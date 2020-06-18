The Twins agreed to terms with lefthander Zarion Sharpe, a redshirt junior out of North Carolina Wilmington.
Sharpe was 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in four starts before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A prep standout at Oakwood School in Greenville, N.C., Sharpe tossed seven-inning shutouts in each of his final two college outings, including one against Kentucky. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2019 draft but decided to return to college for the 2020 season.
His fastball settles in the low-90's and he also has as solid slider. He’s the latest undrafted free agent to sign with the Twins following last week’s draft.
The Twins agreed to terms with two undrafted free agents yesterday.
