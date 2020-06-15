The Twins have nabbed their first undrafted free agent of the post-draft phase in Fordham righthander John Stankiewicz.
Stankiewicz, a junior, was 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA for Fordham before the coronavirus hit. He was 8-4 with a 1.47 ERA in 2019 after he entered the Rams rotation. He doesn’t throw hard but has a big breaking curveball, one he used to dominate in college.
Sunday was the first day MLB clubs could sign undrafted free agents, a pool that is much larger than usual after the league shrank the draft from 40 to five rounds this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
